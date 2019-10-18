MANKATO, Minn. — Everything is going well, Shane Zylstra wants everyone back home to know.
The New London-Spicer graduate is having a great senior season on the Minnesota State-Mankato football team. He’s on target to graduate in December and there is a realistic NFL opportunity after that.
Life is so good for the senior wide receiver, who has seen his career take off in Mankato, that he draws favorable comparisons to another former Maverick wide receiver: Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings.
Another favorable comparison would be genetic: That would be his older brother Brandon Zylstra, who is playing special teams with the Carolina Panthers this season after having a similar role last season with the Vikings.
“It is going well,” Zylstra said. “Obviously, it (the pros) is in the back of my mind.”
It is indeed.
MSU-Mankato is 6-0 and ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division II. The Mavericks, who are host to Mary at 1 p.m. Saturday, are national title contenders and Zylstra is helping lead the way.
“We focus on the task week to week,” Zylstra said. “But, obviously it (a national championship) is on our minds.”
He is leading the Minnesota State with 32 receptions for 692 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 21.8 yards per catch. It’s the third straight season Zylstra has led the Mavericks in receiving after placing fourth on the team in receptions as a redshirt freshman.
The 2014 New London-Spicer graduate is putting everything he has into making this season as successful as possible. First, he wants to see his team do as well as possible. The Mavericks are scoring 34.2 points per game and allowing 8.8, making them a favorite to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship. And, there’s the lure of pro ball.
But mostly, he wants you to know it hasn’t been easy. Yes, he’s physically gifted. Yes, he had a standout high school career with included three state playoff appearances at New London-Spicer, including standout careers in basketball and track and field.
But no, he just doesn’t show up, keep his head down in practice and work hard. It’s more than that. If he could tell high-school athletes something, that would be it.
“That’s a great question,” Zylstra said. “I’d tell them (high school athletes) that it is extremely difficult and that there is a lot more that goes on behind the scenes than you realize.
“You have a definite need for extra focus. It’s not like in high school where you think you’re the hardest worker on the team and that’s all you need. There’s so much more to it.”