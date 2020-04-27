On Saturday, April 25, the Denver Broncos selected North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
Tuszka, the 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was one of just six FCS players chosen in the draft. He was a three-year starter at NDSU, first team All-American in 2019, and finished fifth in Bison history with 29.5 career sacks totaling 202 yards.
The 37th draft pick out of North Dakota State, Tuszka is just the second defensive end selected in the program's Division I era. The first was 2014 Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel, who played four seasons with the Chargers before retirement.
Meanwhile, two other North Dakota State Bison products agreed to terms as un-drafted free agents with NFL franchises after the draft. Tight end Ben Ellefson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive lineman Zack Johnson signed with the Green Bay Packers.