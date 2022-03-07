Brady Miles, WSC baseball

Brady Miles, No. 4 on the Williston State College baseball team. 

 Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The MonDak Athletic Conference, which Williston State College athletics is a part of, named its first baseball baseball player of the week for this season.

Brady Miles, a member of the WSC basketball team, received the honor.

Miles has been a staple for Tetons’ baseball so far this season.

As of March 7, his batting average is .436 after playing in nine games so far.

Additionally, he has picked up four doubles, four triples and 13 RBIs.

This information is according to the Tetons website.

Miles is a freshman from Simi Valley, California.

He is No. 4 on the team.

Tags

Load comments