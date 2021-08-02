There’s still one thing left for John Bowkus, the former head hockey coach for Williston State College, to do— help find someone who will take care of his Tetons.
Bowkus has coached the Tetons for seven years, the longest commitment he has ever had with any team.
So when he accepted a new offer to coach the Atlanta Capitals of the North American 3 Hockey League, he said he and his wife Mary wanted to make sure they did whatever they needed to make sure they left their positions in good hands.
The Big Decision
During a July 30 phone interview, Bowkus said deciding to move wasn’t exactly an easy decision to make.
“It’s hard to leave,” he said. “This is the longest we’ve ever been at one place….(and if it) weren’t family I think we would’ve stayed.”
Bowkus went on to explain that although they loved Williston, the friends they made and the community they became members of, family was always on their mind.
And after the passing of his brother, being close to his folks was something that bumped to the top of the list.
He said being closer to family is really the only reason why he decided to look for a job elsewhere.
Originally, he said he wanted to find something in Florida, but when the opportunity to coach in Atlanta presented itself, Bowkus said it was close enough for his family to visit, and he could still do what he loves— coach hockey.
Taking Care of the Tetons
Word of Bowkus leaving was first announced in June at the NA3HL website, but Bowkus and his wife weren’t about to just up and leave Williston.
Bowkus continued to work with the hockey program at Williston State to finish things like finalize the 2021/2022 roster.
In fact, Bowkus said he recruited the entire roster himself and secured about 28 players, including those who are returning for a second (or third) year.
And he did this because no one else was there to do it.
“I’m leaving something I know is pretty stable right now,” Bowkus said of the Tetons. “We’ve come a long way.”
Bowkus is only the second coach in the hockey team’s history, and during his tenure he took Williston to four National Tournament appearances. The team was named Runner Up in 2015 and they were in two ACHA Regional Finals.
Aside from stats, Bowkus also talked about the bonds that he formed with the college and every player that has played for him.
Working as a coach at a two-year college, Bowkus said he was able to work with kids to help them improve to the point where they were able to move on to bigger schools and programs and excel.
And he said those are things that he’s proud of.
Plus, this is part of the reason why Bowkus did what he did before he left, and it’s the same reason why he wants to do what he can to help find a new coach.
Looking for a Coach
Bowkus said the college had several prospects in mind for his replacement, but some of those prospects weren’t the right fit for WSC.
And after talking with the athletic director (Jayden Olson), Bowkus offered to make a few calls and reach out to a few folks who can grow the hockey program.
These potential prospects will still go through the typical hiring process through the college, and right now are just Bowkus’ referrals.
Bowkus said when he thinks of a good replacement, he’s looking for someone who has been in the right circle of hockey.
In other words, his ideal replacement would be someone who is familiar with recruiting for a two-year, who knows what to look for in a team, who knows how to help these athletes while simultaneously helping the program and everything in between.
At the moment, the college is still looking for a replacement, however the foundation is there and so is a solid team capable of more national tournament appearances and beyond, thanks to Bowkus.
Moving Forward
Bowkus’ first day of work for the Capitals was July 1, and he said he is excited to get there and take control over what he called a great opportunity.
Although this is his first time coaching a team in the NA3HL, he has coached in the North American Hockey League and the North American Prospects Hockey League.
Essentially, all three leagues are in the same family.
Also, Bowkus said he has had the chance to be a coach at every level from coaching younger kids to coaching college-aged kids.
As coach for the Capitals, he said he’ll be working with kids between 16 and 20 years of age.
And just like with Williston State, he said one of his main goals as new coach is to work with his players for two years to help hone in on their talent and skill set, then help them move up in the ranks.
“I will make sure that they move on,” Bowkus said.
When asked if he will find himself in Williston again for a visit or to watch a Teton hockey game, he said although he can’t give a definite date, it’s something he plans to do.
“I’m sure somewhere down the road I’ll be back,” he said.