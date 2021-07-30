John Bowkus, the now former head coach for Williston State College hockey, will be heading to Atlanta to coach the Atlanta Capitals.
The Atlanta Capitals are an American Tier III ice hockey team in the North American 3 Hockey League's South Division.
The team's home arena is the Atlanta IceForum in Duluth, Georgia.
Though officially announced on July 29, plans of Bowkus leaving were in the works earlier this summer. However, nothing was specified until everything was finalized.
There is still no official word yet on who the new head coach will be for the Tetons. However, in a July 9 email from WSC Athletic Director Jayden Olson, he said the school is hopeful to fill the position soon.
"It is obviously not ideal to be filling head coaching positions in the summer, but we look forward to having all our head coaches hired soon," Olson wrote in the email.
Bowkus is only the second head coach in the team’s history. He started in August 2014 and this fall would have been his eighth season.
Also, during his tenure, he collected over 100 wins and led the Tetons to four national tournament appearances.