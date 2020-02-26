One of the nation’s longest-running championship streaks will attempt to add one more this weekend, as the North Dakota State women’s track and field team travels to the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 28-29, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The NDSU women enter the 2020 conference meet with 12 straight indoor team titles and 24 straight championships overall, including outdoor.
Purdue Fort Wayne is hosting the meet for the final time before departing the Summit League. The meet begins with multi-event action at 8:30 a.m. on both days. Running events begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.
NDSU enters the meet with league leaders in nine events this season, led by junior Kelby Anderson, who tops the league performance list in the mile, 3,000 and 5,000 meters. The Bison also have the top performers in the high jump (Bailey Cowling), long jump (Jenna Kes) and triple jump (Jodi Lipp), as well as both throwing events with Akealy Moton in the shot put and Maddy Nilles in the weight throw.
As usual, the Bison women are in position to score significant points in the throwing events while having seven of the top eight women in the shot put, and eight of the top 11 entries in the weight throw. On the track, NDSU looks strong in the 400 meter dash, where four of the league’s top six performers this season are Bison.
The NDSU women were voted as preseason favorites to win the indoor team title once again, and pre-meet rankings have South Dakota as the top challenger. Last year, the Bison topped the Coyotes, 214-146.