ST. LOUIS — North Dakota State offensive tackles Zack Johnson and Dillon Radunz were named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason offense Tuesday, July 30, by a vote of the league’s coaches, media and sports information directors.
Johnson, a senior from Blaine, Minnesota, is a returning first team all-conference and All-America performer. He has started 30 consecutive games at right tackle for the Bison and last year played 612 snaps with only one assignment error. He finished second on the team with 41 knockdowns in the regular season. Radunz, a junior and fellow Minnesotan, started all 15 games at left tackle for the Bison last season.
He was named to the all-conference second team and was a HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American. Radunz had 27 knockdowns and played 626 snaps with only three sacks allowed in 11 regular season games.
Johnson and Radunz blocked for the No. 1 rushing attack in the MVFC averaging 286.2 yards per game (seventh in FCS) and 6.4 yards per carry. The Bison also led the conference and were among the Top 10 in FCS for fewest tackles for loss allowed (3.60/game) and sacks allowed (0.8/game).
NDSU tight end Ben Ellefson and long snapper Ross Kennelly earned honorable mention. The MVFC preseason defense will be announced Wednesday, July 31.
North Dakota State opens the 2019 season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, against Butler University at Target Field in Minneapolis.