FARGO — It’s been a parade of champions for the North Dakota State football team when the Minnesota Twins invited the Bison to a baseball game at Target Field in each of the last two years. The players were escorted onto the field, with multiple FCS national title trophies in tow.
They waved to the crowd and received a nice applause for their accomplishments. Coaches threw out the first pitch. On Saturday afternoon, the NDSU players will once again take to Target Field, only this time the intensity level will be different.
It’s time for real football.
“It felt like this week was a long ways away and, boom, here we are,” said NDSU head coach Matt Entz. “It’s game week already. Trying to take those moments of deep breath. We have four more practices to get through yet before heading down to Minneapolis.”
NDSU will take on Butler University (Ind.) at 3 p.m. in what can best be labeled a Twin Cities Bison football festival. Most of the 38,000 Target Field capacity is expected to be NDSU fans and although most of the Bison players will be familiar with the facility, the similarities will probably end there.
“I think once you get there and see the actual football field, the logo out there and then of course there is no way you can emulate 35 to 40,000 Bison fans,” Entz said, “and so I think our kids will be excited and ready to go.”
It will mark Entz’s first game as the NDSU head coach and it comes in a familiar area. He’s recruited the Twin Cities for years as the defensive coordinator at Winona State (Minn.) and NDSU.
“I love it,” Entz said. “We’ve made hay down there and we’ll continue to get down there and try to take the very best players out of there.”
NDSU has 17 players from the Twin Cities on the roster and Entz said he’s talked to most of them about this game. One issue: trying to find enough tickets for those players.
“That’s what this game is all about,” Entz said, “is making sure our fans — North Dakota, northern Minnesota and the metro area — have an opportunity to see us play football.”
This may not be the last venture to the Twin Cities for the Bison, especially with the large alumni base in the area. Entz said he would love to return for a game at a venue like U.S. Bank Stadium.
“One because of the number of alumni we have down there,” he said. “I think it’s been proven our fans travel well and I’m sure the commerce of Minneapolis would love to have us back down sometime.”
It will be the last venture, however, for seniors from the metro like running back Dimitri Williams from Lakeville, cornerback Marquise Bridges from Minneapolis, defensive tackle Jack Darnell from Champlin and offensive tackle Zack Johnson from Blaine. All are expected to play key roles this season.
It appears the Bison will be a mostly healthy bunch for the Bulldogs. Defensive end Spencer Waege is questionable with a foot injury and is the only player in the two-deep roster that likely won’t be ready.
Entz said the Bison will travel 80 players and the opening is there for some true freshmen to play. Look for receivers Braylon Henderson, Jake Lippe and DJ Baptiste and running back Kobe Johnson to get a shot.
Entz said he won’t hesitate to use first-year players early in the season to see if they’re up to the FCS level. For those players, it will be the first trip with a Bison team to Target Field. For most of the rest, they’ve been there.
Only this time it’s real football.