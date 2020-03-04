The NCAA announced the fields for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships late Tuesday night, and North Dakota State will once again be sending the largest group of qualifiers in its Division I history.
The Bison had five athletes earn a total of six entries to the NCAA Championships – all in the throwing events.
On the women’s side, sophomore Akealy Moton is the top-ranked Bison entering the meet, fourth in the NCAA in the shot put. Senior Shelby Gunnells qualified at eighth in the shot put, and senior Maddy Nilles is 12th in the weight throw.
On the men’s side, Bison junior Alex Talley was the only athlete to qualify for the NCAA Championships in both throwing events. He ranks fifth in the weight throw and 15th in the shot put entering the national meet. NDSU sophomore Kristoffer Thomsen qualified with the seventh seed in the shot put.
This year’s NCAA Indoor Championships will be held March 13-14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The shot put will be contested on Friday, with the women starting at 6 p.m., and the men at 8:05. On Saturday, the men's weight throw competition is scheduled to begin at 3, and the women at 5:30.
The NCAA Indoor Championships are limited to the top 16 performers in the country in each individual event. The Bison nearly added a seventh qualifier in the throwing events, with junior Trevor Otterdahl finishing the season 18th in the NCAA in the weight throw.
Talley joins two-time NCAA champion Payton Otterdahl as the only NDSU men’s track and field athletes to qualify for the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in multiple events.