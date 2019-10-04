FARGO — Former North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman saw a couple of personal winning streaks come to a halt last week. Now the head coach at Kansas State, the Wildcats’ loss to Oklahoma State was the first defeat for Klieman after a bye week as a head coach and it was his first loss since 2017.
Those streaks are still going strong at NDSU, however, heading into the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener at Illinois State. The Bison have won 25 straight, the third longest in FCS history, and have not been beaten after an open week since a 2005 home loss to California Davis.
That’s a streak of 30 straight games.
Entz said in the past NDSU has practiced on Saturday in a bye week, but opted not to this time because of recruiting. The Bison have 24 known verbal commitments for the 2020 recruiting class and the visits were more about continuing relationships with recruits.
‘The Bachelor’ was a tough player
Illinois State counts actress Cloris Leachman, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and film producer John Malkovich among its most famous alumni. In the last year, the school could make a case of putting Colton Underwood in that class.
The former Redbird tight end who got shot in the NFL was the feature attraction in “The Bachelor,” a TV show that appeared to be amusing to Illinois State head coach Brock Spack. He said his wife made him watch an episode.
“He fit the type of guys (NDSU) has there,” Spack said. “Tough. Hard worker. Good student. Good kid. Good person. Low maintenance. Really good player. And you just don’t see him as a pretty boy, know what I mean? But he was a pretty boy on that show. That’s his world now, he’s an entertainer.”
Bison defense tough to crack
The ability of NDSU to score in the red zone (inside the opponent’s 20-yard line) has been a feel-good story for the Bison offense this season. In 18 trips inside the 20, the Bison have scored all 18 times with 15 of those touchdowns. It’s a big reason why they’re 4-0 heading into the Illinois State game.
But the defense hasn’t been shabby in its red zone percentage, either. NDSU’s first four opponents reached the 20-yard line eight times, but only three times has that resulted in a touchdown. It’s something the Bison worked on a lot during August practice, addressing it in 20 of the 25 days of fall camp.
“We do a lot of it against our own offense when we have the opportunity just because we want to see speed on speed, good on good,” Entz said. “It’s helped. It’s a critical part of the game and for us to hold people to field goals is big. One, it takes away a little bit of the momentum and it can frustrate them as well when making trip after trip but you can’t seem to get it in the end zone.”
NDSU is ranked in the top 10 in the FCS in both third down conversion percentage and third down conversion defense. The offense has been successful on 23 of 44 third down plays. Meanwhile, the defense has limited opponents to a 28% success rate allowing a first down on just 16 of 58 third downs.
A key to the Illinois State game: limiting the Redbirds on short third-down conversions.
“They're so efficient in the run game on early downs,” Entz said, “and so when talking about being able to convert third-and-3s and third-and-2s and that’s one thing their offense and our offense pride themselves on is being in some short-yardage situations.”
ISU QB rebounds in big way
Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis had a tough day last year in the Redbirds’ 28-14 loss to NDSU at Gate City Bank FIeld at the Fargodome. He was 12 of 24 with two interceptions in a game that the Bison led 28-0 in the third quarter.
Davis got off to a so-so start in ISU’s first three games this season with the Redbird offense averaging just 118 yards passing. That changed two weeks ago when Davis threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-27 win over Northern Arizona.
The 419 yards were the most by an ISU player since Matt Brown had 473 against Eastern Illinois.