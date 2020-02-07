SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The North Dakota State baseball team has been picked to finish fourth in the Summit League preseason poll, as released by the league office on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Oral Roberts was picked first in the poll with 23 points, earning three of a possible five first place votes. Meanwhile, defending champion Omaha was second with 19 points and one first place vote.
South Dakota State earned two first place votes and edged NDSU for third with 18 points. The Bison tallied 16 points, followed by Western Illinois (nine points) and Purdue Fort Wayne (five points).
NDSU senior shortstop Bennett Hostetler, as well as Bison sophomore pitcher Max Loven, were named to the Summit League Players to Watch List. Hostetler led the Bison with 35 runs, six home runs and a .413 slugging percentage last season. As for Loven, he was a 2019 All-Summit League First Team selection, and the 2019 Summit League Newcomer of the Year, going 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA, striking out 75 and allowing just 15 walks in 88.2 innings pitched.
The Bison open the 2020 campaign with a four-game series at Hawaii Feb. 14-17.