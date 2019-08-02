FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State men's golf head coach Steve Kennedy has announced the 2019-20 schedule.
The Bison will participate in 11 tournaments over the fall and spring seasons, starting with the NDSU Fall Match Play at Oxbow Country Club, in Oxbow, on Sept. 9. NDSU will have five tournaments in the fall, and six in the spring. The Bison will be going to seven new tournaments this season.
NDSU will participate in the Crusader Classic in Chesterton, Indiana, on Sept. 16-17. The Bison will return to the Zach Johnson Invitational in West Des Moines, Iowa on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Last year, the Bison finished second as a team, while returner Van Holmgren finished seventh. NDSU has added the Paintbrush Invitational in Parker, Colorado, on Oct. 4-6. The Bison will close the fall season at the ODU/OBX Invitational in Powells Point, North Carolina, on Oct. 20-22. Last year the Bison fired a 284 at the meet, tied for the ninth best score in school history.
The Bison will open the spring season Feb. 24-25 at the Joust, in Jurupa Valley, California. NDSU returns to the Grand Canyon Invitational March 13-14. Last year, the Bison finished seventh with an 853, the second best score in school history. The Bison also shot a 282, which was the fourth best score in school history. Andrew Israelson placed fourth, while shooting a 207 for the second best score in Bison history.
NDSU will also head to the Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wilmington, North Carolina, on March 29-30, and the Stampede at the Creek in Omaha, Nebraska, April 6-7. The Bison will wrap up the regular season at the UCSB Intercollegiate in Santa Barbara, California, April 13-14. The Bison will also participate in The Summit League Championship in Newton, Kansas May 3-5. The Bison finished fourth last year at the Summit League Championship, as Israelson tied for first.