The North Dakota State University men’s track and field team has the nation’s top group of athletes in the shot put, according to the latest event squad rankings released by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.
The event squad rankings were created to rank teams within each single event – averaging the best performances from the top four athletes at each school in each event. The Bison men are ranked first nationally in the shot put and second in the weight throw this season.
In the shot put, NDSU’s Alex Talley, Kristoffer Thomsen, Maxwell Otterdahl and Trevor Otterdahl are tops in the NCAA with their average of 62'5.5 (19.04m). The Bison hold their No. 1 ranking by a margin of nearly three feet.
With Michael Keogan included, the Bison have five men who have surpassed 59 feet in the shot put this season. No other school has even four men over 58 feet.
NDSU’s top performers in the weight throw (Alex Talley, Trevor Otterdahl, Michael Keogan, and Maxwell Otterdahl) combine to average 68'6.5 (20.89m) this season – only eight inches behind Minnesota for the top spot in the country.
All of NDSU’s throwers are directed by associate head coach Justin St. Clair. As a team, the Bison men are ranked first in the Summit League and eighth in the Midwest Region by the USTFCCCA.