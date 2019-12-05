FARGO — There have been plenty of rookie moments for North Dakota State true freshman running back Kobe Johnson. His first carry in the season opener against Butler went for seven yards and a first down.
His first touchdown came at the University of Delaware, a one-yard run that erased an early Bison deficit. That was also his first 100-yard game and the first real sign that Johnson was in serious contention to have his redshirt lifted.
The first hit of significance that sent him out of a game came two weeks ago at Southern Illinois when Salukis’ standout safety Jeremy Chinn stuck a veteran hit on Johnson. But thankfully for the Bison, a No. 1 seed in the Division I FCS playoffs gave them a first-round bye and players like Johnson got some time to heal a season’s worth of wounds.
“The health is good,” Johnson said this week. “I’m getting my health back right and we had a couple of other teammates that had to do the same. We’re recovering so we can perform to the best of our ability on Saturday.”
On Saturday, NDSU hosts Nicholls State (La.) in a second-round game at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. It will come one week after Johnson, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, experienced his first Thanksgiving away from home and his first significant snow storm. The holiday went fine, spending it with team members.
“That could always be difficult but the team here is family, too,” Johnson said. “I was still with family so it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”
As for at least nine inches of snow last Saturday that brought the region to a standstill for a day, that was difficult. Sort of.
“Oh man it was cold and I haven’t seen that much snow in my life,” he said. “But to see that much snow was actually refreshing, seeing something different. I’m used to seeing the sun and a little rain this time of year but the snow was refreshing. I’m enjoying it. I love it.”
NDSU is loving the fact Johnson is making such an impact in his first year of college. With senior Dimitri Williams in and out of the lineup all season with injuries, the 5-foot-9, 177-pound Johnson has not only shown the outside speed that Bison coaches knew he had in high school, but the ability to run with some power between the tackles.
“We knew he was an electric athlete when he got here,” said NDSU head coach Matt Entz. “Some of it is how quickly they can retain and spit the playbook back to you. That’s always a big question for kids. I can promise you our playbook is different than what they experience at the high school level.”
But, Johnson said, his high school playbook helped him grasp the NDSU offense. He would take an NDSU play, relate it to how it worked in high school at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, and work it into his mind the Bison way. It was in fall camp in August when offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl inserted Johnson with the first team offense during practice.
“I had a couple of good runs and coach Roehl boosted me a bit and that boosted my confidence,” Johnson said. “It allowed me to say, hey, I can do this. I can learn the playbook and I can make plays on the field.”
Johnson is fourth on the team in rushing, although not much separates his 602 yards with leading-rusher Ty Brooks’ 813. Johnson is averaging 7.3 yards per carry with four touchdowns.
“It’s been a great experience, being a freshman and playing in 11 of 12 games in the regular season and having the chance to go to the playoffs,” he said. “It’s my first playoff game at the college level and that’s a big deal to me. I’m just glad my coaches and teammates had the confidence and trust in me to go out there to play to the best of my ability.”