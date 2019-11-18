FARGO — It was Senior Day Saturday at Gate City Bank Field, an afternoon to pay tribute to the 14 North Dakota State players in their last year of eligibility. To respect their elders, the Bison put the old “Snortie” Bison logo on their helmets that NDSU players wore from the late 1970s to the late 1990s.
The old guys did their job, like running back Ty Brooks who provided a couple of his patented runs that have become common the last two years.
Freshman and Sophomore Day wasn’t too shabby, either.
That would be quarterback Trey Lance and receiver Christian Watson. Lance is a freshman. Watson is a sophomore. Repeat: Lance is a freshman and Watson is a sophomore.
Those two were a level above anybody else on the field in NDSU’s 49-14 win over South Dakota that was a Football Championship Subdivision mismatch from the opening drive. The 6-foot-3 Watson was literally a level above anybody late in the first quarter when he hurdled a Coyote defensive back after taking a pass on the wing.
There hasn’t been a leap like that at the dome since the days of former Bison fullback Andrew Bonnet, who made a habit of jumping over defensive backs diving at his feet. The Bison track and field team might want to ask Watson if he feels like doing an occasional high jump this spring.
“He’s making a lot of plays,” Lance said. “I told him to probably stop hurdling people on the sideline because we want to keep him healthy but that showed a little bit of his explosiveness and athleticism. He’s a freak.”
After a couple of seasons that were littered with injuries, Watson has turned it up a notch or three. Remember the paranoia of who was going to replace Darrius Shepherd?
It turns out everybody has, but Watson is starting to take on star power. Yes, it’s boring. With Lance and Watson on the bench because the game is so out of hand, fourth quarters have been a bit dry lately.
But, man, the athleticism is impressive.
“The quarterback is young, but he’s a really good player,” said USD head coach Bob Nielson. “A true dual-threat guy. He threw the ball really well. I saw that on film as we prepared this week. He’s a very accurate thrower. They’re actually the best NDSU team I’ve seen on the perimeter. Their receivers are very talented. You combine that with a really good offensive line, really good backs and they are a difficult team to defend.”
Best NDSU team on the perimeter? That’s saying something. And Nielson has seen the likes of Warren Holloway, Ryan Smith, Zach Vraa and Shepherd.
The offense was so potent in the first half that statisticians failed to give center Karson Schoening five yards on a carry by Kobe Johnson. The Bison running back plowed into a wall of USD defenders about a yard past the line of scrimmage, but Schoening came behind Johnson and almost carried him to the USD 43-yard line. There is no stat for yards after contact but the Bison had a boatload.
On the next play, Lance hit Watson perfectly in stride for a 43-yard touchdown pass. After some moments of flash the first half of the season, Watson is starting to do it on a weekly basis.
Last week it was a 51-yard touchdown play when he took a short out pass, stiff-armed a Western Illinois defender and sprinted to the end zone. The week before it was a 69-yard bomb from Lance that showed why Watson was the best receiver on the field.
“I think we’ve all been getting better progressively every week,” Lance said.
That is the challenge in this portion of the schedule; not playing to the level of the competition. Bison head coach Matt Entz said that’s been the challenge for offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg.
“We’re finding unique ways to get the ball to our playmakers,” Entz said. “Christian Watson continues to develop into a big-time playmaker. Phoenix Sproles. All our backs. Our offensive line is playing at a high level and our tight ends; all they do is catch touchdowns. It’s exciting to see and it’s fun right now for our kids and our coaches because we’re challenging our guys — how can we get better? What else can we do to stress defenses out there?
Lance and Watson stressed the Coyotes in just 2½ quarters before getting pulled. Lance finished 12 of 15 for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 23 touchdown passes without an interception this season.
Watson had three receptions for 94 yards. He had three carries on jet sweeps for 32 more yards.
The response for opposing teams would be to put a more concentrated effort on defending Watson, but with the way Lance is dispersing the ball that may not be the best thing. It’s starting to border on beating-a-dead-horse territory but Lance is the best quarterback in the FCS — and he’s getting better in November.
Granted, it’s been against Youngstown State, Western Illinois and USD but he’s 36 of 46 this month for 522 yards and 7 touchdowns. A couple of his throws against the Coyotes were as crisp and sharp as something seen on Sundays on national TV.
In all, the Bison threw 700 yards of total offense at the Coyotes. All eight backs who carried the ball had a long run of at least 10 yards. Maybe it’s time to bring Snortie back more often. Entz said the seniors talked about NDSU history this week as a reason for the old logo. No offense to those who wore Snortie, but none of them were as athletic as Lance and Watson.