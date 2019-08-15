FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State women's soccer team opened the exhibition season Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Viterbo at Dacotah Field.
After a scoreless first half, the Bison pushed across all three goals in the second half. The first goal came in the 56th minute, as Grace Sjoberg found Marian Taiwo for a goal in front of the net. In the 69th minute, Mariah Haberle took a pass from Taiwo and Sydney Johnson to score from the left side. The final goal came in the 86th minute, as Sjoberg found Elyse Huber for a goal.
Haberle had four shots to lead the Bison, while Laura Powell, Paige Goaley and Sjoberg each had three shots. Monica Polgar recorded three saves in the first half, while Aly Cole pitched a shutout in the second half.
NDSU will face defending Big Ten Tournament Champion Minnesota in the final exhibition match on Saturday. The match is set to begin at 2 p.m. in St. Paul, Minnesota.