FARGO — North Dakota State lost defensive ends Greg Menard, Stanley Jones and Caleb Butler from last season's NCAA Division I FCS national championship team, a trio that combined for 17 sacks, which was more than a third of the team total.
Defensive end and the defensive line in general was one of the deepest and most talented position groups last autumn. Despite the key departures, Bison defensive end Derrek Tuszka expects the defensive front to have another strong fall for NDSU, which opens the football regular season Aug. 31 against Butler at Target Field in Minneapolis.
"We lost some big-time playmakers on the defensive line, but it also gives some younger guys opportunities," said Tuszka, from Warner, South Dakota. "Everybody has got their own style of play and it's going great so far."
The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Tuszka tied for second on the team last season with 7.5 sacks along with Cole Karcz, who is also returning for his senior season. The 6-foot-4, 271-pound Karcz is set to start at defensive tackle.
Logan McCormick, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound sophomore, is projected to start opposite Tuszka at defensive end. Entering his senior season, Tuszka has 16 career sacks and has played in 38 games over the past three seasons.
"Derrek is a special player. I don't care what level of football you're at, he's pretty special as far as his abilities," said Bison head coach Matt Entz. "His length, but how strong he is and his ability to change directions. He probably has some movement skills similar to that of a linebacker at times."
Menard, Jones and Butler weren't the only productive seniors on last season's defensive line. Defensive tackles Aaron Steidl and Blake Williams were also key cogs on a team that went 15-0. The Bison had depth; routinely rotating nine players at the four defensive line spots.
"I think by the end of the season, (or) midseason, we'll have the same depth," Entz said. "We just don't have the experience right now, but I like the kids that we're playing with. We're still continually getting better."
Jack Darnell, a 6-foot-2, 288-pound senior, is set to start at nose guard. He played in all 15 games last season. Darnell finished with nine tackles, including one for a loss. McCormick played in four games last season and didn't lose a year of eligibility due to the NCAA four-game rule because he had yet to redshirt a season. McCormick had six tackles and a sack in those games.
"I'm still going to try to do the same things, focus on the stuff that I've got to do, but also my leadership role is stepping up a bunch," Tuszka said. "It's going to step up a little bit for everybody. Everybody's role just steps up a little bit."
Sophomore Spencer Waege is also expected to be an important figure on the defensive front. Entz called Waege a "hybrid" with his ability to play defensive end and defensive tackle. Waege has been in a walking boot during fall camp, but Entz said Waege is doing "everything he can" to get back on the field.
Waege is currently listed behind Tuszka on the depth chart at right defensive end. Tony Pierce, a 6-foot, 230-pound redshirt freshman, is listed as the No. 2 at left defensive end. Entz said redshirt freshman Bartholomew Ogbu, who played at Bismarck Shiloh Christian in high school, is another young defensive end who has looked good during fall camp.
"They've done a real nice job of picking things up, being more comfortable and being able to play hard longer through practice," Entz said. "Right now, the next pieces for a lot of these guys is getting them on the field for a Saturday and make sure that they are still able to execute."
With Entz moving from defensive coordinator to head coach this past offseason, the Bison have a new defensive coordinator in David Braun, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Northern Iowa. Tuszka doesn't expect much to change for the Bison defense, which allowed 12.6 points per game last season.
"There's a few little tweaks here or there," Tuszka said. "It's the same old Code Green defense. They're not changing the structure."