GUAYNABO, P.R. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on its Puerto Rico exhibition trip, winning 93-84 over the Guaynabo Mets on Wednesday evening.
Bison senior Vinnie Shahid led all players with 21 points in the game, scoring 16 in the first half. Sophomore Jaxon Knotek added 14 points, and senior Tyson Ward had 13 points and 7 rebounds, and also led the club with four assists. Meanwhile, freshman Noah Christensen recorded two blocks in the contest.
NDSU led 43-39 at halftime and used a 13-2 run late in the third quarter to carry a 71-61 advantage into the fourth, and posted a 40-29 rebounding advantage throughout the course of the game. The Guaynabo Mets are regarded as one of the top professional teams in Puerto Rico.
The Bison will conclude their trip with a third and final game in San Juan on Friday, Aug. 9.