The North Dakota State University men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the final College Insider Mid-Major Poll of the 2019-20 season.
NDSU swept the Summit League regular season and tournament championships, finishing the season with an overall record of 25-8.
The Bison also boast a win over the second ranked team in the final mid-major poll. NDSU defeated East Tennessee State, 78-68, on Dec. 7 in Fargo. The Buccaneers finished the season with a record of 30-4.
The poll is voted on by 31 mid-major head coaches and is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast, Western Athletic.