The most heated rivalry among two North Dakota hockey teams heads to the Badlands. The Watford City Youth Hockey Association has invited the Bismarck Bobcats and Minot Minotauros to Watford City for a preseason tilt. It has been dubbed “The War in Watford City”.
The preseason games will take place Friday, September 13th at 8 p.m. and Saturday, September 14th at 7 p.m. at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Bismarck Bobcats owner, Thom Brigl, says he is excited to bring the North American Hockey League (NAHL) to western North Dakota and particularly to have the youth in the area see the high level action.
This will be the first matchup of central division rivals as both teams look to evaluate its own as well as the opponent’s rosters for the season. Bobcats head coach, Layne Sedevie, says he is very excited about the coming season. He adds that Minot is always a good measuring stick. Taking the North Dakota rivalry out west is a cool idea and were glad to have been invited.
These will be the final two preseason games for the Bobcats before heading to the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.
Tickets for the “War in Watford City” go on sale August 1 at Rough Rider Center office, as well as online at RoughRiderCenter.com. The teams will be wearing commemorative Oil Rig themed jerseys for the games. The jerseys will be auctioned after the games.