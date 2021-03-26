The Williston State College women's basketball team played one of its better games to end the regular season strong.
Williston State defeated Miles Community College 68-63 on Thursday March 25, closing the season out at home on a good note.
With the victory, the Lady Tetons finished the season with a 9-11 record, just one win away from finishing with an even record.
The Lady Tetons used a big second half in Thursday’s game to take the lead and control the flow of the game for the rest of the way.
At halftime, Williston State trailed 33-21, coming off a second quarter where the Lady Tetons scored just nine points.
In the third quarter, though, the Lady Tetons scored 20 points to cut the deficit to 48-41, and, saving the best for last, they scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, where they finally took the lead and held onto it.
Leading the way for the Lady Tetons was Keeley Tini, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ending the season with a double-double.
The rest of Williston State’s scorers stepped up and had big games to end the season; Brooklyn Douglas was second on the team with 15 points, which was a season high for her.
Sydney Labatte added 12 points as a starter, and off the bench, Makia Remus and Grace Lupumba scored 11 and 10 points respectively. The 10 points was the season-high for Lupumba.
In total, six players scored for Williston State, and the other player was Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, who scored four points.
Miles CC had some high-powered scoring of its own, but the depth of scoring that the Lady Tetons had was too much.
Miles CC’s Rebekah Dalinger led all scorers in the game with 26 points, and Jana Conejero and Olyvia Pacheco added 14 and 12 points respectively, but no other Miles CC player scored in double figures.
Being the close game that it played out to be, the teams were close with each other in statistical areas, but the Lady Tetons squeaked out some advantages.
In rebounding, Williston State led 41-26, and in assists, the Lady Tetons led 15-9. Miles CC led in steals, 16-8.
Otherwise, Williston State shot better overall and from three-point range, while Miles CC shot better from the free throw line.
It was an overall good season from Williston State, with the team getting better as the season went on and players stepping up more throughout the season.
And at the end of it all, the Lady Tetons put themselves in position to nearly finish the year with an even record or better.