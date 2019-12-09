The North Dakota High School Activities Association and the Williston Basin Officials Association will be having a mandatory basketball officials workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Williston Bakken Elementary Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
All officials registered with the NDHSAA are required to attend as the season to date will be discussed, and the workshop will also cover a considerable amount of officiating information. Feel free to contact Larry Grondahl at 701-770-7897 with any additional questions.