GRAND FORKS– University of North Dakota head football coach Bubba Schweigert has announced that Austin Flyger, a former All-North Central Conference defensive lineman at Augustana, has been named as the program’s defensive line coach.
“Coach Flyger has a passion for coaching defensive line,” said Schweigert. “It’s the same passion he had when he was named the NCC’s most valuable defensive lineman at Augustana. He brings experience to us in the 3-4 and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and we are excited to have him as a part of UND football.”
Flyger returns to North Dakota, where he started his coaching career as the defensive line coach in 2007-08, after stints at both the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and Division II levels. Most recently, he served as the defensive coordinator for Northern State in 2019, where he helped guide the Wolves to a winning record, and a defense that ranked near the top in rushing and red zone defense.
Prior to his second stint at Northern State, Flyger worked at Southern Illinois for seven seasons.
While at SIU, he worked with AFCA All-American Ken Boatright, who went on to play in the National Football League with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, Deondre Barnett, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, and Anthony Knighton, who was the runner-up for the MVFC Freshman of the Year.
For two seasons, Flyger joined the Northern State staff in his first stint with the Wolves, spending two seasons as the defensive line coach. He worked closely with NSIC first team selection Lincoln Smith during the 2011 season before returning to Southern Illinois.