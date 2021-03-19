Not much has been happening as of late for the Williston State College hockey team, and the Tetons have, instead, had to wait quite a bit for its next game.
Scheduled games against the University of Providence on March 12 and March 13 were canceled, and between the team’s last game (March 7) and its next game (Tuesday, March 23), Williston State has had two weeks to wait for more action.
The Tetons sit at 12-18-1 overall, with an 11-12-1 conference record, and the theme of the season for them to this point has been the up-and-down ride they have had, created by a contrast between offensive and defensive performance.
Some games, opponents would score a lot and the Tetons wouldn’t score much, or opponents wouldn’t score much and the Tetons would score a lot. But too many times, the Tetons have had a good game offensively but still lost because they gave up a lot of goals.
Looking at the team’s most recent stretch of games, a five-game losing streak that started on Feb. 24, the team has been off.
Looking at the season as a whole, there isn’t any other stretch of that same length or longer where the Tetons haven’t scored more than one goal. In four of the losses, the Tetons scored one goal, and in the other, they were shut out.
Opponents in that stretch, though, have averaged 5.6 goals per game. Williston State did have a six-game losing streak to start the second half of the season (starting in January), but even in most of those losses, Williston State scored more.
Aside from these rough patches, the Tetons have been consistent during the entirety of the season. They have had some good wins and the other losses have been close games.
That leaves those losing streaks as the only knocks on an otherwise good season for Williston State.
The Tetons have shown that they can score well, hitting between five and seven goals fairly often this season.
But what kept them from getting a better record this season was the lapses where the offense wasn’t scoring and opposing teams were.
Through some of that uncertainty, though, Williston State’s consistency has stepped up and put the Tetons in position to, on Tuesday, finish the regular season with an even conference record with a win.
The conference has been tight and competitive all season, and the Tetons have done a good job of staying competitive and playing well.
Williston State’s opponent for the last game of the season, which is a home game, is the University of Providence.
The Tetons have lost both of their games against Providence by 7-3 scores, and the last four games that were scheduled against Providence (including the two this month) have all been canceled.