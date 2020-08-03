Williston State College could continue it's hockey season as scheduled.
The American Collegiate Hockey Association opened up its Declaration and Registration process on Monday, Aug. 3 after releasing return to play guidelines, a season update and registration information on Wednesday, July 29.
As it stands, the ACHA is giving conferences the authority to implement and adjust their own schedules based on the current situation in their region and of their athletes.
Craig Barnett, the ACHA executive director, said in a July 29 memo that from a national standpoint, if an ACHA team is allowed to compete in the fall by their respective institution, local and state regulations, as well as ACHA Operating Policies, those non-conference games would be allowed to take place.
He also said that they are opening up registration as a way to move forward with as much information as possible, and “to sustain the ACHA’s ability to operate on a bare-bones budget as a national association without losing critical capabilities.”
“Our goal is to provide flexibility for our student-athletes and teams to operate their programs and plan for a season while having one Declaration & Registration process per our normal Operating Policies,” Barnett said.
New Guidelines
According to the ACHA return to play guidelines, the ACHA will defer to its member institutions’ health and safety measures for its general campus operations that are consistent with campus policies and local and state government requirements.
“Each ACHA member institution has the primary responsibility to provide a safe and healthy environment for their students,” according to the guidelines.
In addition, it is the ACHA members responsibility to connect with the respective home ice rink to ensure a team will be compliant with their “Return to Rink” protocols for team activities, practices and competition.
Developing the plan
This reopening plan was developed after months of tracking member institutions’ “Back to School” and “Return to Play” protocols, which vary from region to region, according to the memo.
As a result, the ACHA found that a large number of its members will not be able to compete this fall, but will have the opportunity to practice with various limitations.
But, Barnett said if the ACHA 2020-21 season is paused in whole or in part related to COVID-19, the organization still needs the support of its membership to provide a meaningful season for our student athletes.
“This will allow the ACHA to continue to monitor the pandemic situation throughout the fall and make necessary programming and budgetary adjustments,” he said. “Again, we want to be as flexible as possible and not take away opportunities to compete when they can be safely played within the applicable guidelines.”
For the fall
Teams will register with the ACHA via the USAH portal per usual.
Teams have to register in order to make sure they are insured starting upon registration and carrying through the fall and spring.
“To that end, we are proposing a couple of options including a two-phased dues payment plan which provides USAH insurances for all ACHA team members for Team Activities, as well as those of your student-athletes who decide to participate in adult hockey leagues should ACHA games not be possible,” Barnett said.
Payment for teams registering will include $700 for USAH insurance and a nominal fee for the ACHA to continue to operate on the teams’ behalf.
For teams that wish to pay annual dues in full due to the convenience of one invoice, those fees will be considered paid in full. The ACHA will then review a portion of those dues for credit if a pause or disruption happens to our season in the spring.
2021 National Tournament
The ACHA also pushed back the 2021 National Tournament to April 15-20.
This gives teams an additional three weeks to make-up games that may have been lost in the fall, if they cannot play.
“ACHA Divisional Commissioners will now be evaluating their current logistics relating to the minimum number of game requirements, rankings, etc. due to this contingency plan being implemented in response to the pandemic,” Barnett said.