Here's what happened in sports action at the University of North Dakota this week.
UND Volleyball
The UND volleyball team lost 3-0 against Denver Thursday night despite 15 combined kills from Maddy Hornyak and Ashlyn Olson.
Hornyak led UND (1-25, 0-14 Summit) both offensively with eight kills and defensively with 11 digs. Olson was the second most-productive attacker with seven K's to go with two blocking assists.
Lexi Ahrens also recorded two blocking assists and four kills on the night.
North Dakota will continue its road trip on Saturday with a match at Omaha. Opening serve between the Hawks and Mavericks is slated for noon.
UND Women's Basketball
Adam Marso has been promoted to assistant coach for the UND women’s basketball team.
The North Dakota head women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard announced the promotion earlier this week.
Marso, who has been on staff as director of women’s basketball operations since September 2019, now moves to an on the court coaching roll.
In the last two seasons at North Dakota, Marso was hired by former head coach Travis Brewster and promoted by now permanent head coach, Mallory Bernhard.
Marso handled many behind the scenes aspects of the program including travel, team meals, and was instrumental in aiding the administration in an effort to allow games to be played during the 2020-2021 COVID riddled season.
UND Men's Basketball
In an exhibition that featured six lead changes and four ties, North Dakota held on to win 68-64 over Mayville State Monday night.
Mitchell Sueker put UND on his back with 28 points, pouring in 22 in the second half alone. Ethan Igbanugo was the second-most productive Hawk with 11 points.
In total, UND made 40 points in the paint to MSU's 28 points in the paint.
North Dakota outscored Mayville State in points off turnovers (13-8), fast break points (7-4), bench scoring (19-17).
In the game, North Dakota hit 47.4 percent on the floor, 20.0 percent from beyond the arc and 57.9 percent from the charity stripe.
Comparatively, Mayville State went 41.1 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from downtown and 85.7 percent at the free throw line.