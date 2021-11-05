Check out the latest news from the North Dakota State University men's basketball team.
Rocky Kreuser
North Dakota State men’s basketball senior Rocky Kreuser has been named to the watch list for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to the top mid-major player in Division I.
Kreuser was named to the preseason All-Summit League first team last month.
Last season, Kreuser earned first-team All-Summit League and second-team NABC All-District honors after leading NDSU with 15.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
He capped the year with a career-high 34 points in the championship game of the Summit League Tournament.
Kreuser, a native of White Bear Lake, Minn., is also a CoSIDA Academic All-District and Summit League Academic All-League selection.
Preseason Poll
The North Dakota State men’s basketball team is ranked 25th in the preseason CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 released this week.
NDSU returns its top eight players from last season in terms of minutes played. Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel were voted to the preseason All-Summit League first team, and Tyree Eady claimed a spot on the preseason second team.
The Bison will open the 2021-22 regular season at home vs. Concordia-Moorhead on Tuesday, Nov. 9, before taking a three-game road trip to Cal Poly, UNLV and Arizona.
Exhibition Game
The North Dakota State men’s basketball team won 85-54 victory over Division II Minot State in exhibition action Monday night at the Scheels Center.
The Bison shot 41 percent for the game and just 23 percent (6-of-26) from three-point range. NDSU committed only five turnovers in the contest.
The Bison will open the 2021-22 regular season at home vs. Concordia-Moorhead on Tuesday, Nov. 9.