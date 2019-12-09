FARGO -- You know it's a weird day in the North Dakota State football world when one of the big talkers of a 24-point playoff victory was that a non-scholarship, walk-on true freshman kicker, thrown into a tough situation because of the suspension of another player, missed two field goals and an extra point.
But that's where we are with this program, which defeated Nicholls State (La.) 37-13 Saturday in a second-round game for an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision record 34th straight victory and a 10th consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals. Those are amazing numbers.
But one got the feeling in the Fargodome that if the Bison ain't beating a Southland Conference team by 40, then there must be something wrong.
Right?
Wrong.
"There's no such thing as a bad win," Bison head coach Matt Entz said, just as he said after other relatively tight games this season when asked whether a victory met his standards. A 24-point playoff victory and there are questions about the quality. The bar for this program has reached outer space.
There's nothing wrong with the Bison that a couple of completed passes and made field goals wouldn't solve. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it was again NDSU's offensive line that grinded Nicholls' defensive players into the Gate City Bank turf.
Different movie, same ending.
True, NDSU struggled by its standards through the first half and into the third quarter. Quarterback Trey Lance misfired on two throws that would've been sure touchdowns and poor Will Cardinal, the kicker thrust into action because dependable starter Griffin Crosa was serving a one-game suspension for violating team rules, missed field goals. So instead of being up 24-10 or even 28-10 at halftime, the Bison led only 14-10.
Entz said Crosa served a one-game suspension for violating team rules. It was the first time in a long time that a Bison kicker was the story, for part of the game anyway.
"When you decide to make decisions based on yourself and become selfish, you're not going to play for us. This program is based on Bison pride and brotherhood. I'm more frustrated with him today than I am with Will Cardinal," Entz said, sounding as publicly miffed with a player as he's sounded in his first year. "Will got put in a tough spot. Non-scholarship walk-on. He did a great job."
After a Nicholls field goal on its first drive of the third quarter made it 14-13, the discomfort level among the 15,690 fans who bothered to show up was measurable. Bison fans again showed that they are either losing interest in a team that's gone 125-8 since the start of the 2011 season — seriously, can a team win too much? — or they believed NDSU was going to drop a Sam Houston State-style beatdown on the Colonels.
Didn't happen, mostly because Nicholls was better coached and played harder than the Bearkats team that stumbled unprepared into the dome for a 55-13 semifinal loss in 2017. Especially on defense, where defensive tackle Sully Laiche was the real deal.
"They gave us a heck of a time today," Entz said.
"Honestly, it's probably a good thing we had that adversity," Bison tight end Ben Ellefson said. "We know when that happens, just being ourselves and being Bison and keeping our cool is crucial. Things are going to happen throughout a football game momentum-wise and so being able to stay calm, cool and collected as an offense is important on the sidelines."
It might be the Bison defense that needs to stay calm, cool and collected next weekend. Up next is familiar foe Illinois State from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a team with which NDSU has a history. That includes this season. The Bison played perhaps their best road game of the season in Normal in early October, dominating the Redbirds 37-3 and holding NFL-bound running back James Robinson to 94 yards.
It's guaranteed the Bison will see an unrelenting cascade of Robinson. The senior has carried Illinois State to two playoff victories over Southeast Missouri State and Central Arkansas, carrying the ball a combined 78 times for 507 yards and three touchdowns. With starting quarterback Brady Davis out for the season with a knee injury, backup Bryce Jefferson has take over and his main duty has been to hand the ball to Robinson. It's been a sight to see.
"He's a really good player. They are a physical team. It's Valley football. That's what we've done all year and we have to get ready for another physical game," NDSU safety James Hendricks said. "James Robinson is a really good football player, but we have a lot of good football players, too."
It should be an entertaining affair. Now we will see if Bison fans are willing to pack the dome again for a playoff game that doesn't lead directly to Frisco, Texas. Recent history doesn't lean that way.
"Every game is going to be close. The margin for error in the playoffs is so much slimmer than it was in the regular season. Every team is good. There's a reason why we're going into the quarterfinals. There's only eight teams left," Hendricks said. "The margin for error is low. Going into the fourth quarter we know Bison football is going to take over. Our physicality and we're going to wear teams down. We just have to play better, to be honest with you."