Forty-nine student-athletes at Williston State College were named to the Mon-Dak Academic Team for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The announcement was made on June 7 on the Tetons website.
This award is given to student-athletes who “got it done in the classroom and on the court and field,” according to the press release on the Tetons website.
These students have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.
Men's Basketball
Ty Edwards
Matthew Dufner
Landon Lang
Women's Basketball
Laia Balcells Niubo
Kawana Dias dos Santos
Brooklyn Douglas
Makia Remus
Sessi Dossou-Gouchola
Rylee Conlan
Reagan Conlan
Sydney Labatte *and Volleyball*
Volleyball
Haley Labatte
Jolyssa Marquart
Tianna McGorman
Kira Kristjanson
Keely Fossum
Peyton Brown
Softball
Lindsey Beech
Lylie Foster
Terrena Martin
Klaire Morris
Alexis Smith
Jordyn Zimmer
Shelby Long
Lexy Dietz
Madison Daniel *and Volleyball*
Emilie Corley
Kinzee Peterson
Bridgette Verlanic
Baseball
Amaury Soto
Logan Warkentin
Derek Palmiere
Jaxon Meyer
Jordan Kelly
Ben Hul
Kobe Fredland
Bryce Franklin
Justen These
Chance Johnson
Jacob Engen
Zach Carson
Frazer Brice
Kelsey Collins-Brown
Corbin Davis
Garrett Flaagan
Derek Desario
Tysen Appel
Andrew Baum
Dan Conway