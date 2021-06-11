UPDATED Tetons Logo

Forty-nine student-athletes at Williston State College were named to the Mon-Dak Academic Team for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The announcement was made on June 7 on the Tetons website.

This award is given to student-athletes who “got it done in the classroom and on the court and field,” according to the press release on the Tetons website.

These students have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Men's Basketball

Ty Edwards

Matthew Dufner

Landon Lang

Women's Basketball

Laia Balcells Niubo

Kawana Dias dos Santos

Brooklyn Douglas

Makia Remus

Sessi Dossou-Gouchola

Rylee Conlan

Reagan Conlan

Sydney Labatte *and Volleyball*

Volleyball

Haley Labatte

Jolyssa Marquart

Tianna McGorman

Kira Kristjanson

Keely Fossum

Peyton Brown

Softball

Lindsey Beech

Lylie Foster

Terrena Martin

Klaire Morris

Alexis Smith

Jordyn Zimmer

Shelby Long

Lexy Dietz

Madison Daniel *and Volleyball*

Emilie Corley

Kinzee Peterson

Bridgette Verlanic

Baseball

Amaury Soto

Logan Warkentin

Derek Palmiere

Jaxon Meyer

Jordan Kelly

Ben Hul

Kobe Fredland

Bryce Franklin

Justen These

Chance Johnson

Jacob Engen

Zach Carson

Frazer Brice

Kelsey Collins-Brown

Corbin Davis

Garrett Flaagan

Derek Desario

Tysen Appel

Andrew Baum

Dan Conway

