3 Williston athletes take home medals in Billings meet

Three Williston track and field athletes competed in the 35th annual Big Sky State Games in Billings, Montana over the weekend.
On Saturday, July 18, Dylan McGlothlin, competing in the 16-18 age division, won the long jump (20-11.75) and the triple jump (43-3.5). He also took 4th place in the 100 dash (11.52).
On Sunday, July 19, Ethan Decker, competing in the 19-29 age division, won the 100 (11.43) and finished 2nd in the 200 (24.30). Bryan Eder, competing in the 60-64 age group, won the 60 (11.02) and 100 (18.30), finished 2nd in the 200 (39.30), and ran a leg on the winning 4 x 400 relay team.
"Considering we didn't have a spring track season and it's the middle of the summer, those are awful good marks these two young men posted," commented Eder. McGlothlin competes for the Williston Coyotes. Decker, a 2020 graduate of Williston Trinity Christian, will begin running for the University of Mary (Bismarck) this fall. Eder coached Decker during his high school career.
Because the high school and college track seasons were cancelled across the United States this spring, Big Sky State Games officials reported that athletes from nine states took part in the track meet at Billings. For many of them this was their first taste of track and field competition in 2020.