Once upon a time, there was a football drought in Westby.
For 19 seasons, from 1960 through the fall of 1978, Westby students played football as the Westby Rangers.
Football was dropped in the fall of 1979 and Westby students wouldn’t get a chance to compete on the gridiron again for 20 years until the fall of 1998, when students were offered a chance to play for the Plentywood Wildcats.
Participation in football with the class B Wildcats was sporadic and participation among Westby students was minimal. It wasn’t a true co-op. They were the Plentywood Wildcats, which was great; however, as one would expect, there is a lot in a name.
Enter the MonDak Thunder.
In 2012 when the boards of Westby and Grenora schools decided to form a true co-op, the students of WHS got to feel what it felt like to go out on the field and represent a team with a name that represented their own school for the first time in 34 years.
Brady Olson, farmer/rancher in Westby, and arguably one of the best to ever play football (and basketball) for the Thunder is still fond of the games he played. Olson was part of the inaugural MonDak Thunder football team after playing for the Wildcats his first 3 years of high school.
“I’m a Westby person through and through,” Olson said. “It means alot to play for your own school.”
In the Westby Border News on October 22, 2012 it was reported that the inaugural MonDak Thunder football team had recently become conference champs. According to the article, And the Thunder Rolls: “In seven short weeks the 6 man football team has went from being an obscure team treading on new waters to, as of this writing, being ranked first in the Montana Six-Man Power Poll. The team began its season on August 31st with what looked like could be a long season and a 22-70 loss to Rimrock Christian of Billings…Mondak would come back to win the next 7 games in a row.”
Olson said, referencing the Billings game, “That was the only game we lost until the quarter finals; after we got crushed the first game.”
What did he and his teammates feel after that first game?
“Did we make a mistake [in forming the team]?” Olson said in retrospect. “None of us really understood 6-man football. We must have had 16 kids on the team and half of them had never played [organized football]. The first game we were playing traditional 11 man style football. After that we switched to a spread out and used the space more. We got way better on spacing, how to play defense; We just learned all that stuff as we went.”
The Thunder won their first playoff game before being eliminated in the second after a phenomenal first year.
Coaches of the 2012-2013 MonDak Thunder football team were Troy Walters, JR Johnson, and Tony Holecek.
The accomplishments of Thunder football certainly did not stop with the 2012 boys of fall.
Here is the rest of the highlight reel from the MonDak Thunder's past decade:
2013- 2nd place in Eastern Division
2014-STATE RUNNER UP
2015-State Playoff qualifiers
2016-STATE RUNNER UP
2017-STATE CHAMPIONS
2019-State semi-finalists
2020-1st year as 8 man football team: 3rd in Eastern Division