The Summit League announced the bracket for the 2022 Baseball Championship Saturday following the conclusion of the regular season. North Dakota State earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history as the Bison won all seven league series they completed this season.
NDSU will look to defend their 2021 tournament title won in Omaha last May. The Bison, who are under the direction of first-year head coach Tyler Oakes, finished 17-5 in league play and arrive in Tulsa having won nine of their last 10 conference games.
The four-team tournament will be played May 25-28 at J.L. Johnson Stadium and feature the same quartet of squads from 2021. The double-elimination tournament starts Wednesday with identical matchups from a season ago, just different seeds.
The top-seeded Bison take on No. 4 seed Omaha in game one at 12:05 p.m. CT. The Mavericks won the tournament the last time it was played in Tulsa in 2019. NDSU took two-of-three games to win the series at Omaha in the middle of April.
Wednesday's second contest features No. 2 seed and tournament host Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 seed South Dakota State at 6:05 p.m. CT. The Golden Eagles have won 19 Summit League tournament titles during their program history, while the Jackrabbits won their lone title in 2013. This game will be a rematch of a series that just took place in Brookings with ORU winning the first two games before SDSU salvaged a 7-3 victory in the finale, which was its first win over the Golden Eagles in six tries this season.
Thursday's action will feature two tilts with the loser's of Thursday's games squaring off in game three at 12:05 p.m. CT, which will be the first elimination game of the event, and the winner's playing at 6:05 p.m. CT. Friday's lone game will feature the loser of game three vs. the winner of game four at 4:05 p.m. CT.
First pitch for Saturday's championship game will be at 1:05 p.m. CT with an if necessary game to follow approximately 30 minutes later. The Summit League Champion will earn the League's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.