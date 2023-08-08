Beck WSC

Apollo Beck played for the Tetons last year and will now help develop its future 

 Williston State College

Williston local and former Williston State College basketball player, Apollo Beck, is staying home to help develop the Teton future at his Alma Mater. Beck was hired on as Assistant Coach for the Men's Basketball program for Williston State College and will start his new position on August 15. Beck will help with skill development primarily focusing on the guard position. He will also assist in travel arrangements, weight training, scouting reports, practice planning, and academic progress. 

Beck who was on the team last year will be a great asset for development as he knows the system that Head Coach Alex Herman began to implement in his first season coaching the team. When discussing his excitement for the opportunity Beck described how it was important to help give back to a program that he loves.



