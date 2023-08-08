Williston local and former Williston State College basketball player, Apollo Beck, is staying home to help develop the Teton future at his Alma Mater. Beck was hired on as Assistant Coach for the Men's Basketball program for Williston State College and will start his new position on August 15. Beck will help with skill development primarily focusing on the guard position. He will also assist in travel arrangements, weight training, scouting reports, practice planning, and academic progress.
Beck who was on the team last year will be a great asset for development as he knows the system that Head Coach Alex Herman began to implement in his first season coaching the team. When discussing his excitement for the opportunity Beck described how it was important to help give back to a program that he loves.
"Williston State has been a special place for me. I’ve learned a lot of lessons here and been provided many opportunities in my time at Williston State. I’m excited to be able to give back to a place that has done so much for me and continue my time as a Teton. When this position became available, I knew it was something I wanted to do. Being able to be involved in basketball and continue my time at Williston State is something I’m very fortunate to be able to do." Beck said.
Beck moved to Williston in his senior year of high school and it is now a place that he loves to call home. The opportunity to stay within the community and help develop the next generation of Tetons is one that Beck couldn't be more excited for.
"I moved to Williston my senior year and did not know what to expect. From the time I arrived, I have felt like this is home. Being able to graduate from Williston High School and continue my education in Williston has been tremendous. This is a great place to live. It is a privilege to be able to be a part of a college that represents this community the right way. I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue my time with basketball in Williston." Beck said.