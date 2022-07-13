Banquet of Champions features baseball legend Kirk Gibson tickets going on sale soon

2022 Babe Ruth World Series "Banquet of Champions" (Featuring
Kirk Gibson) tickets to go on sale
The 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee and the Williston Parks and Recreation District's Babe Ruth World Series "Banquet of Champions" tickets are on sale now at the Williston Parks and Recreation office, located within the Williston Area Recreation Center.
The Banquet will feature 2-time World Series Champion, and current Detroit Tigers Broadcaster Kirk Gibson, as the guest speaker for this exciting event. The general public is encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to participate in this great event. A buffet style meal will be served by Outlaws catering.
Those who have followed baseball will likely know of Gibson’s game-changing performance in the 1988 World Series.
The play is a legend, and many consider it to be the greatest home run of all time.
Gibson had injuries to both legs, so had been kept out of the starting lineup. But in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, Gibson literally stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against the Athletics. The Dodgers were behind 4 to 3, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and what could be the tying run at first base.
Due to his injuries, it would be Gibson’s only appearance in the World Series, but it was a crucial moment and helped the Dodger’s secure their sixth World Series title.
The photo of Gibson doing a fist pump as he limped around the field is iconic and one of sports most unforgettable moments.
A limited number of tickets are available to the general public for this exciting event to share the room and a dinner with a baseball legend, and the cost will be $50 per person. The Banquet will be held on Friday, August 12th at 6 p.m. at the Williston State College Gymnasium.