Being an athlete during a winter sport can be volatile when it comes to weather, especially when you live in North Dakota. Athlete safety is the number one priority for schools, so a single snow storm can take a week of games and activities away, causing widespread cancellations and reschedules.

This can prove to be a challenge, especially when reschedules are not possible. When looking at final season standings, some teams may end up having played more games than another, which is problematic. Rescheduling games within the season schedule while also maintaining current scheduled games means a lot of work and collaboration between athletic directors across the state. 



