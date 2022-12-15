Being an athlete during a winter sport can be volatile when it comes to weather, especially when you live in North Dakota. Athlete safety is the number one priority for schools, so a single snow storm can take a week of games and activities away, causing widespread cancellations and reschedules.
This can prove to be a challenge, especially when reschedules are not possible. When looking at final season standings, some teams may end up having played more games than another, which is problematic. Rescheduling games within the season schedule while also maintaining current scheduled games means a lot of work and collaboration between athletic directors across the state.
This most recent snow storm has led to canceled events, ranging from wrestling duals to basketball tournaments. Williston High School Athletic Director Robert Conley gave some insight on what this means for him and his colleagues.
"The weather does not do us many favors when it hits like this. Safety of our student-athletes and staff are the top priority when inclement weather occurs," Conley said. "Rescheduling the contests are complicated. There are many factors that you have to take into account. You have to look at our schedule and see what date is available and then compare it to our opponent’s schedule."
Even after finding a date that could work for both schools, Conley said that there are still a number of hurdles the athletic directors must jump over together.
"You try to take into account the number of games being played in a week, back to backs, and traveling. There are very tight windows to try to fit it in. Sometimes you have to make a decision between two dates that aren’t perfect, but you have no other choice. Everyone is in the same predicament, so a lot of the athletic directors and coaches work together to get things right," Conley said.
All the schools throughout the region have seen cancellations and reschedules, and many of the reschedule dates are not available yet. Email Brendan at bsaunders@willistonherald.com if you see a schedule change so that we help to keep you up-to-date on all things sports.