Running back Brock Viall of Ray/Powers Lake rushed for 213 yards on just 14 carries, including touchdown runs of 52 and 90 yards in a 27-26 victory over Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood on Friday. Ray/Powers Lake is now 7-0 on the season.
As for Brooklyn Douglas, the Williston junior volleyball player had 19 digs and 11 kills in a home loss against Dickinson on Sept. 25. Before the game, Douglas also displayed exemplary sportsmanship by leading the audience in a prayer for Dickinson senior volleyball player Lauren Jorda, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last month.