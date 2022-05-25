WHS 2022 Boys Track State qualifiers
This week's athletes of the week set a goal and jumped over it, as if it was a hurdle on the track. 

The Williston High School boy's track team had 14 students qualify for the State Meet, taking place in Bismarck May 26-28. 

Cutter Jones

Brady Powell

Isiah St. Romain

JD Williams

Ivan Askim

Fynn Krenz

Ethan Moe

Kolden Kringen

Hunter Hart

Charles Hardcastle

Ty Wiedrich

Romeo Alvarez

Calin Hanson

Aiden Zugg

Good luck, kids! 



