Athletes of the Week: WHS Boys Golf
Williston High School

Congratulations to the Williston High School boy's golf team for qualifying for State and for being this week's Athletes of the Week. 

The Coyotes recently placed 5th place at the Western Dakota Association conference with 353 points. 

Good luck at State, boys! 



