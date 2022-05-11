Prizm's Ice takes 2nd at Nationals

Londyn Bennett, Taiia Nelson, Ava Nelson, Sofia Nelson, Indie Stonehocker, Audrey Whiting, Kashlyn Combs, Anthony Naea, Phyniox Elmer, Kyah Pehrson, Brooklyn Ziegler, Macey Crosland, Addi Sanchez, and Willow Thall 

Williston’s Prizm Company’s Ice Competitive Cheer team placed second overall at cheer nationals, the Global Championship in Kissimmee, Florida.

With only half of a point between first and second place, this team’s performance is something to be celebrated!

“Our girls came off that mat bawling from that feeling of just literally giving everything in your gut,” said Haley Bennett, Co-Director of Prizm.

Congratulations, Ice!



