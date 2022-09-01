Taiia Nelson
Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This week’s Williston Herald Athlete of the Week is Taiia Nelson, a member of the competitive dance team and competitive cheer team at Prizm Dance Company and Williston Wonderette.

Nelson was nominated by her tumbling coach, Barbara Seidler, who told the Williston Herald that Nelson is constantly impressing with her tenacity, willingness to learn, and sportsmanship.



Tags

Load comments