Kai Thomas is this week’s pick for athlete of the week after being nominated by his track coach.
Thomas is a sophomore at Williston Trinity Christian School and this was his first season being in track.
“I’ve grown up overseas my entire life,” said Thomas.
Thomas and his family spent the first eight years of his life in Korea and then he spent his 5-9 grade years in Indonesia.
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across Indonesia, it made it tough. Thomas said there were no opportunities to play sports at all. When his family decided to move to the United States last year, having the chance to try out for sports was something Thomas was most excited about.
“This is an opportunity. I get to play sports and meet new people,” said Thomas.
Thomas said that track has been fun even though he is having to learn everything from scratch- noting that this year he had to learn how to sprint correctly. Thomas said he ran a sub 5 mile, and placed 5th place at the regional tournament in May, something very impressive since he is competing against athletes who have done track for several years.
Thomas said his favorite part about track meets is meeting all the new people. He is very grateful that his parents and coach have supported him and follow him around the state to meets.