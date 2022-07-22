2022 National 4-H Shooting Sports team

2022 National 4-H Shooting Sports team (Front Row L to R: Archery Coach Travis Annliker, Archery Coach Dustin Ceynar Will Schmidt, Jacob Russell, Clay Ceynar, Jake Ceynar Back Row L to R: Shotgun Coach Adam Dunlop, Will Schmidt, Jacob Schirado, Kylie Thompson, Halle Dunlop, Shotgun Coach Eric Thompson 

 NDSU photo

North Dakota’s 4-H shooting sports archery team placed fifth and the shotgun team placed 18th at the 2022 4-H National Championships in Grand Island, Neb., June 26-July 1.

The youth competed in a field of 30 teams in the shotgun events and 28 teams in the archery events.



