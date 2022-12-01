Williston High School (WHS) will host the 12th annual Donn Skadeland night in honor of the memory of Donn Skadeland who passed away in 2011. The game will be against Minot High School and two $500 scholarship will be awarded to a WHS male and a female player.
WHS, the Skadeland family and American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston hosted the initial Donn Skadeland Night with scholarships in 2012. Over the past ten years, $12,000 has been awarded to WHS athletes.
"This is our way of honoring Donn, who was an outstanding student athlete in his years at WHS, and who remained a loyal supporter of WHS student athletes throughout his lifetime," Principal Dr. Jason Germundson said. "We are proud to partner with his family and the Coyote Foundation to celebrate his life and his love of sports."
Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard added, "“American Bank State & Trust is deeply honored to help with this event as Donn was a member of its Board of Directors for many years.”
“This is a wonderful memorial for Donn as he still considered himself a Williston Coyote and had fond memories of the WHS basketball teams he played on, including the 1975 state championship team,” Donn's wife Jan Skadeland said about the event.
The game will be held at Williston High School on Dec. 6.