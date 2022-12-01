Williston High School (WHS) will host the 12th annual Donn Skadeland night in honor of the memory of Donn Skadeland who passed away in 2011. The game will be against Minot High School and two $500 scholarship will be awarded to a WHS male and a female player. 

WHS, the Skadeland family and American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston hosted the initial Donn Skadeland Night with scholarships in 2012. Over the past ten years, $12,000 has been awarded to WHS athletes.



