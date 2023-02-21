Local Sidney organization Sons of Norway Lodge #489 is gearing up for their second annual winter celebration of artists, crafts and cultural delicacies.
This year, members of the Lodge wanted to expand the event to showcase more local talents and community artists' works such as Yin Yu and Lucy Lovec. Music from Cedirc and Leif is planned as well as a presentation on Norwegian history from Sid Rudie.
The public will be able to visit stations of interactive demonstrations of lefse, macrame and gnomes made by local artists and crafters.
"This is the second annual event that was created to introduce the community of all ages to not only Scandinavian culture, but an opportunity to expand on the awareness of what Sidney residents have been up to in their own special mediums," Sons of Norway Lodge #489 President Marlys Anvik said.
In 2022, the Sons of Norway had their Winter Extravaganza, showcasing Norwegian crafts and traditions for the community. A mission of the organization is to share their heritage, language and learning traditions to help bridge the heritage and traditions to the community and to the future.
"We decided this was a really fun opportunity to expose some of Norway in a way outside of the Viking," Anvik said. "Teaching and education and passing on tradition."
The March 4 event is free to community members of all ages and will take place in the Sidney Elk's Lodge main room from 1 - 4 p.m.