Sons of Norway #489
Local Sidney organization Sons of Norway Lodge #489 is gearing up for their second annual winter celebration of artists, crafts and cultural delicacies. 

This year, members of the Lodge wanted to expand the event to showcase more local talents and community artists' works such as Yin Yu and Lucy Lovec. Music from Cedirc and Leif is planned as well as a presentation on Norwegian history from Sid Rudie.



