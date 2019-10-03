Sister remembers missing brother on anniversary of his disappearance

FARGO — When Michele Elsenpeter talks about her brother, Kevin, she does so believing that he is probably no longer alive.
But that doesn't stop her from seeking some measure of peace for herself and for the memory of her brother, who disappeared 26 years ago this month.
"We just would like some closure," Elsenpeter said Wednesday, Oct. 2, the anniversary of the day Kevin Mahoney, 25, disappeared in 1993 after he went to a house party in north Fargo.
Elsenpeter said her family and Fargo police believe Kevin met with foul play, but so far no one has been charged in connection with his disappearance.
Elsenpeter said she believes the home where the party was held may harbor answers to her brother's fate, even though police reportedly found no evidence when they excavated an area under the house in 2011, long after the person who owned the house in 1993 had moved out.
Elsenpeter believes detectives may not have looked in the right spot, and she maintains there may be space behind a wall in the basement that could be hiding something.
The house has had several owners since 1993, when it was a popular party spot, according to Elsenpeter.
She said before her brother vanished, he had been helping the home's owner with a remodeling project.
According to Elsenpeter, people who were partying on the night in question told police her brother left the house around 1 a.m., on foot, headed for his brother’s place in south Moorhead.
She maintains, however, that he never left the house and that there was some kind of altercation before he disappeared.
Fargo police have been reluctant to talk about Mahoney's case, except to say it is an open missing person case.
In July, Fargo police said the case and one involving a woman named Brenda Kartes, were the only two open missing persons cases in Fargo.
Then, in August, Kartes' skeletal remains were found near the Red River in south Fargo. Authorities were not able to determine a cause of death for Kartes, but they have said they are treating her death as suspicious.
Elsenpeter said she hopes that by continuing to talk about her brother's case, important information may someday shake loose.
She said new information apparently came to light relatively recently, which she said caused Fargo police to give new attention to the case.
Details weren't available, but Fargo police said in a statement issued in September 2018 that Mahoney’s disappearance was "an ongoing, open investigation," and that detectives were still doing interviews with people who had come forward with information "that has not yet been verified."
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Kevin Mahoney is asked to call Fargo Police Investigations at 701-241-1405.