The Sidney Gymnastics Club Levels 3 and 4 traveled to Minot, ND to participate in the Kim Lupo Memorial Invitational over the weekend. In a weekend of fun and competition, Level 4 took first place and had a number of members place in the top five.
Myra Wieland, Averi Riedel and Camryn Franck took home the first place victory.
All around medals for Junior A:
Brantlee Hanson (4th)
Eden Fisher (5th)
Uneven Bars senior group:
Zoey Buske (4th)
Aspyn Sorteberg (5th)
Ellen Buske (6th)
Level 4 girls team placements:
Camryn Franck Jr V 8.500(3rd) UB 7.000 B 8.050(4th) F 8.300(5th) AA 31.85(6th)
Myra Wieland Sr V 8.250(6th) UB 8.000(3rd) B 9.150(1st) F 9.400(1st) AA 34.800(1st)
Averi Riedel Sr V 9.200(1st) UB 9.200(1st) B 7.400(6th) F 8.900(2nd) AA 34.700(2nd).
Total Individual Scores Level 3:
Brantlee Hanson Jr A V 8.000(5th) UB 7.100(3rd) B 7.300(4th) F 7.250(5th) AA 29.650(4th)
Eden Fisher Jr A V 8.300(4th) UB 5.300(5th) B 6.400(5th) F 8.050(3rd) AA 28.050(5th)
Adriene Leintz Jr B V 9.350(2nd) UB 7.500(5th) B 8.000(4th) F 7.950(6th) AA 32.800(5th)
Morgan Murphy Jr B V 8.550(6th) UB 7.100(6th) B 7.200 F 8.450(4th) AA 31.300
Zoey Buske Sr V 8.850(5th) UB 7.500(4th) B 8.200(4th) F 8.650(4th) AA 33.200(4th)
Aspyn Sorteberg Sr V 9.200(2nd) UB 7.000(5th) B 8.100(5th) F 8.700(3rd) AA 33.100(5th)
Elle Buske Sr V 7.700(6th) UB 5.000(6th) B 8.000(6th) F 7.900(6th) AA 28.600(6th).