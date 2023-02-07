The Sidney Gymnastics Club Levels 3 and 4 traveled to Minot, ND to participate in the Kim Lupo Memorial Invitational over the weekend. In a weekend of fun and competition, Level 4 took first place and had a number of members place in the top five. 

Myra Wieland, Averi Riedel and Camryn Franck took home the first place victory.



