September 3, 2023 oil commodities Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 32 min ago ND Light Sweet$72.68 UP 0.78Brent Crude Oil$86.86 UP 1.00West Texas Intermediate$83.63 UP 2.00Rig Count: 33