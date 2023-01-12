Senator Jon Tester travelled to eastern Montana this week to meet with various communities as a part of his Farm Bill Listening Session Tour. His goal was to hear the concerns of those in the agricultural sector, ask what is working and not working for farmers and ranchers and talk about the upcoming Agricultural Improvement Act 2023 (Farm Bill.)
On Wednesday, Tester was at the Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory to have a public conversation and hear feedback. A panel of citizens representing Richland Co. were in attendance.
"Farm Bill is critical for family farms and ranches around this country and Montana is no exception," Tester said to the session attendees. "We need a Farm Bill that works for us and we're all here to get input from folks that represent farm groups and different crops. Your opinions are incredibly important."
Community representatives included: Whitney Klasna - U.S. Cattlemen's Assoc. (Lambert); Trevor Shock - Montana Grain Growers (Sidney); Shane Eaton - Prairie County Grazing District (Lindsey); Jim Steinbeisser - former president of the Montana Stockgrowers (Sidney); Ty O'Connor - Montana Organic Association (Ekalaka); Russell Steinbeisser - Montana Farm Bureau Federation (Sidney); and Walt Schweitzer - Montana Farmers Union (Geyser).
Many shared common concerns including crop insurance, file deadline flexibility, land purchases by foreign bodies, water driller shortage in Richland Co. and risk management. Ways to encourage more agriculture education to grow the future of the trade were also brainstormed and discussed as were ways to make the market more competitive and open to be able to sell to local grocery stores.
Tester said that many of the concerns he heard at the Sidney meeting were similar to what he has heard in other parts of the state.
"We've been hearing there needs to be more flexibility, particularly in conservation programs because of reasons I've heard every place I've went," he said.
He also mentioned that the shortage of well drillers, constricting deadlines, crop insurance, cover crops and market competition are also common themes throughout Montana.
Panel member O'Connor mentioned his concern about the lack of USDA meat inspectors due to the pay rate being low compared to other jobs in the area's market. He also mentioned that with the ability each state had during the COVID-19 pandemic, to respond independent from other states, the agriculture sector should be ran the same way to help stimulate a competitive market.
Tester said that he hadn't previously heard about the lack of meat inspectors, but that he understood that it is concerning.
"You can have a meat processing plant, but if you can't get the meat inspected, you're screwed," Tester said.
Tester also explained that during his stop in Glasgow earlier that day, someone brought up the idea about having insurance for processors similar to the revenue insurance. He said he hasn't thought about it before, but he wanted to try to flesh that idea out.
"If you have processors... a meat processor or a lentil processor or a flour mill processor, that adds competition and that allows for more locally grown food, for more Montana-based products," Tester said.
After other panel members shared their concerns, non-panel attendees were asked to bring forth their ideas and concerns.
Dick Iverson said that programs are being pushed for farmers to implement without proper research that supports these programs.
"I think we really need to take a step back and ask 'does the research support all these claims?' instead of pouring a bunch of money," Iverson said.
He also shared concerns about risk management not covering man made disasters due to conservation efforts that have affected farmers' abilities to raise healthy crops.
The Farm Bill is reviewed every five years in Congress and governs national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policy for the United States.
Tester said that it will be a challenge to present to the Agriculture Committee because he is hearing so much stuff from people around the state. But, he said that it is important he continues to try and collect as much input as possible, because otherwise the Committee would never hear the valuable feedback.
"We'll keep it up," Tester said. "In the end, this is important for me, important for Sidney, important for Montana. Family farm agriculture is really important. It's important for our economy, it's important for food security, it's important for our democracy."