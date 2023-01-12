Farm Bill - public listening session - Sidney MT

Guest panelists shared Ag concerns with Sen. Tester

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Senator Jon Tester travelled to eastern Montana this week to meet with various communities as a part of his Farm Bill Listening Session Tour. His goal was to hear the concerns of those in the agricultural sector, ask what is working and not working for farmers and ranchers and talk about the upcoming Agricultural Improvement Act 2023 (Farm Bill.) 

On Wednesday, Tester was at the Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory to have a public conversation and hear feedback. A panel of citizens representing Richland Co. were in attendance. 

Farm Bill - U.S. Senator Tester

U.S. Senator Jon Tester at Sidney's Farm Bill Public Listening session 

addressing the audience at Farm Bill public listening session
Farm Bill - Sidney

Dick Iverson said that not enough research is being done on Ag programs before they're being pushed onto farmers


