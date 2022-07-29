Sebastian Kambeitz, 69

Sebastian Kambeitz passed away on July 26th, 2022. Sebastian was born in Rugby North Dakota on July 30th, 1952, the second son of Michael and Inez (Hust) Kambeitz. When Sebastian was a young boy, they moved to Carrington.
Sebastian was united in marriage to Candice Erman on February 9th, 1974. From this union they were blessed with three amazing children Wendy, Jessica, and Cody who he loved dearly. He was immensely proud to be their dad, a grandfather and most recently a great grandfather. He loved that he was able to follow them though social media.
Sebastian spent fifty years of his life behind the wheel of a truck. His all-time favorite was the Peterbilt. He spent many years out west in Idaho and often spoke of returning someday.
Sebastian is survived by his special friend Kemie Anderson of Williston, his children Wendy Eaton, Watford City, Jessica Knudson, Minot, Cody Kambeitz (Sara) Minot, his grandchildren Levi, Madison and Hayden, and his great granddaughter Blakely all of Minot. One brother Frank Kambeitz (Betty) Dickinson and four sisters Kathryn Halbaedier (Lewis) Williston, Mary Forsberg (Duane) Williston, Marshia Fladeland, Bismarck, Marlene Ellis (Charles) Williston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Inez; one brother Michael (Mikey); and a sister, Linda.