Voice phishing, or “Vishing,” is a phishing attack conducted by phone. This is a classic tactic that bad guys typically use to collect your credit card or financial data, along with other personal information. Here’s an example: You receive a call from someone claiming to be a customer service representative for a specific retailer. They say your order could not be processed because your credit card was declined. But not to worry! They are happy to help correct the issue. The caller claims that they need your credit card number, expiration date, and code on the back.
While this scheme is simple, it is also surprisingly effective. The bad guys catch victims off-guard with a pressing issue, like a declined payment. The victim is then relieved when the scammers offer an easy and immediate solution. If you don't take the time to stop and think about the situation, you could give away your personal data before you realize what is really happening.
Remember to stop, think, and follow these tips:
- Don’t trust the caller ID. Phone numbers can be spoofed to look like a familiar or safe caller.
- Never provide personal information over the phone, unless you are the one who initiated the call.
- If you receive a suspicious phone call, hang up, and use the company's official phone number to call them directly.